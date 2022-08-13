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Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 12
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prosto kuhnya
Seasons
Season 12
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 12
Season premiere
13 August 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Prosto kuhnya List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Выпуск 223
Season 12
Episode 1
13 August 2022
Выпуск 224
Season 12
Episode 2
20 August 2022
Выпуск 225
Season 12
Episode 3
27 August 2022
Выпуск 226
Season 12
Episode 4
3 September 2022
Выпуск 227
Season 12
Episode 5
10 September 2022
Выпуск 228
Season 12
Episode 6
17 September 2022
Выпуск 229
Season 12
Episode 7
24 September 2022
Выпуск 230
Season 12
Episode 8
1 October 2022
Выпуск 231
Season 12
Episode 9
8 October 2022
Выпуск 232
Season 12
Episode 10
15 October 2022
Выпуск 233
Season 12
Episode 11
22 October 2022
Выпуск 234
Season 12
Episode 12
29 October 2022
Выпуск 235
Season 12
Episode 13
5 November 2022
Выпуск 236
Season 12
Episode 14
12 November 2022
Выпуск 237
Season 12
Episode 15
19 November 2022
Выпуск 238
Season 12
Episode 16
26 November 2022
Выпуск 239
Season 12
Episode 17
3 December 2022
Выпуск 240
Season 12
Episode 18
10 December 2022
Выпуск 241
Season 12
Episode 19
17 December 2022
Выпуск 242
Season 12
Episode 20
24 December 2022
TV series release schedule
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