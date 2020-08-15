Menu
Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
15 August 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Prosto kuhnya List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Выпуск 129
Episode 1
15 August 2020
Выпуск 130
Episode 2
22 August 2020
Выпуск 131
Episode 3
29 August 2020
Выпуск 132
Episode 4
5 September 2020
Выпуск 133
Episode 5
12 September 2020
Выпуск 134
Episode 6
19 September 2020
Выпуск 135
Episode 7
26 September 2020
Выпуск 136
Episode 8
3 October 2020
Выпуск 137
Episode 9
10 October 2020
Выпуск 138
Episode 10
17 October 2020
Выпуск 139
Episode 11
24 October 2020
Выпуск 140
Episode 12
31 October 2020
Выпуск 141
Episode 13
7 November 2020
Выпуск 142
Episode 14
14 November 2020
Выпуск 143
Episode 15
21 November 2020
Выпуск 144
Episode 16
28 November 2020
Выпуск 145
Episode 17
5 December 2020
Выпуск 146
Episode 18
12 December 2020
Выпуск 147
Episode 19
19 December 2020
Выпуск 148
Episode 20
26 December 2020
