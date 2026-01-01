Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Rising Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Rising"

Music from "The Rising" All info
The Rising (Original Series Soundtrack)
The Rising (Original Series Soundtrack) 28 tracks. Isobel Waller-Bridge
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Heart Rides On (feat. Eli & Fur) Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:33
2 Glitch Flashback on Motorbike Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:19
3 I'm Having a Breakdown Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:33
4 I'm Here, Come Find Me Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:50
5 Neve's Body Bag Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:05
6 Find Way Back Recap Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:48
7 There's Something in the Water Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:13
8 The Search Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:31
9 Let's Open Her Up Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:39
10 Neve in the Mirror Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:37
11 Don't Want to Have an Accident Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:25
12 About Neve Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:58
13 Arrest in the Pines Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:46
14 Now's Not the Time Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:28
15 I Heard it Too Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:20
16 Traces of Blood Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:56
17 Flashback Sparkle Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:23
18 Neve Runs in Woods Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:47
19 We're Not Doing This Here Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:52
20 What's That? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:59
21 Made You Burn It Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:29
22 Creeper End Credits Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:45
23 Neve Tells her Dad Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:41
24 Neve Come Back Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:12
25 Is This Your Daughter? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:39
26 Neve Theme Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:43
27 You Don't Know How To Love Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:38
28 Time is Like Water Isobel Waller-Bridge 4:05
Listen to songs from "The Rising" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Rising" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more