|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Heart Rides On (feat. Eli & Fur)
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|3:33
|2
|Glitch Flashback on Motorbike
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:19
|3
|I'm Having a Breakdown
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:33
|4
|I'm Here, Come Find Me
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:50
|5
|Neve's Body Bag
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:05
|6
|Find Way Back Recap
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:48
|7
|There's Something in the Water
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:13
|8
|The Search
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:31
|9
|Let's Open Her Up
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:39
|10
|Neve in the Mirror
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:37
|11
|Don't Want to Have an Accident
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:25
|12
|About Neve
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:58
|13
|Arrest in the Pines
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:46
|14
|Now's Not the Time
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:28
|15
|I Heard it Too
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:20
|16
|Traces of Blood
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:56
|17
|Flashback Sparkle
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:23
|18
|Neve Runs in Woods
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:47
|19
|We're Not Doing This Here
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:52
|20
|What's That?
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:59
|21
|Made You Burn It
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:29
|22
|Creeper End Credits
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|0:45
|23
|Neve Tells her Dad
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:41
|24
|Neve Come Back
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:12
|25
|Is This Your Daughter?
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:39
|26
|Neve Theme
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|1:43
|27
|You Don't Know How To Love
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|2:38
|28
|Time is Like Water
|Isobel Waller-Bridge
|4:05