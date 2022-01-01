Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Rising (Original Series Soundtrack)
28 композиций. Isobel Waller-Bridge
1 Heart Rides On (feat. Eli & Fur) Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:33
2 Glitch Flashback on Motorbike Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:19
3 I'm Having a Breakdown Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:33
4 I'm Here, Come Find Me Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:50
5 Neve's Body Bag Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:05
6 Find Way Back Recap Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:48
7 There's Something in the Water Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:13
8 The Search Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:31
9 Let's Open Her Up Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:39
10 Neve in the Mirror Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:37
11 Don't Want to Have an Accident Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:25
12 About Neve Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:58
13 Arrest in the Pines Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:46
14 Now's Not the Time Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:28
15 I Heard it Too Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:20
16 Traces of Blood Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:56
17 Flashback Sparkle Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:23
18 Neve Runs in Woods Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:47
19 We're Not Doing This Here Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:52
20 What's That? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:59
21 Made You Burn It Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:29
22 Creeper End Credits Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:45
23 Neve Tells her Dad Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:41
24 Neve Come Back Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:12
25 Is This Your Daughter? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:39
26 Neve Theme Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:43
27 You Don't Know How To Love Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:38
28 Time is Like Water Isobel Waller-Bridge 4:05
Доступен список песен из сериала «Восхождение» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Восхождение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
