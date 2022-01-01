1 Heart Rides On (feat. Eli & Fur) Isobel Waller-Bridge 3:33

2 Glitch Flashback on Motorbike Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:19

3 I'm Having a Breakdown Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:33

4 I'm Here, Come Find Me Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:50

5 Neve's Body Bag Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:05

6 Find Way Back Recap Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:48

7 There's Something in the Water Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:13

8 The Search Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:31

9 Let's Open Her Up Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:39

10 Neve in the Mirror Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:37

11 Don't Want to Have an Accident Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:25

12 About Neve Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:58

13 Arrest in the Pines Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:46

14 Now's Not the Time Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:28

15 I Heard it Too Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:20

16 Traces of Blood Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:56

17 Flashback Sparkle Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:23

18 Neve Runs in Woods Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:47

19 We're Not Doing This Here Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:52

20 What's That? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:59

21 Made You Burn It Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:29

22 Creeper End Credits Isobel Waller-Bridge 0:45

23 Neve Tells her Dad Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:41

24 Neve Come Back Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:12

25 Is This Your Daughter? Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:39

26 Neve Theme Isobel Waller-Bridge 1:43

27 You Don't Know How To Love Isobel Waller-Bridge 2:38