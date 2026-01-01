Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Original Series Soundtrack, Vol. 1) 16 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Extended Version) Bear McCreary 1:55 2 Skeletor, Lord of Destruction Bear McCreary 1:13 3 Orko’s Bubble Bear McCreary 0:39 4 Sorceress Under Siege Bear McCreary 4:18 5 He-Man Transforms Bear McCreary 1:32 6 The Power of Grayskull Bear McCreary 13:20 7 The Mighty Motherboard of Tri-Klops Bear McCreary 4:42 8 As Goes Eternia Bear McCreary 5:48 9 Finding Duncan Bear McCreary 6:55 10 Scare Glow, Lord of Subternia Bear McCreary 10:26 11 Evil-Lyn Opens Heaven’s Gate Bear McCreary 5:23 12 Lament for a Friend (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 0:49 13 Into Preternia Bear McCreary 3:31 14 Teela Joins the Wild Hunt Bear McCreary 4:52 15 Roboto Reforges Bear McCreary 4:35 16 From Man to God Bear McCreary 8:43

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