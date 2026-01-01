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Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of the Universe: Revelation Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Masters of the Universe: Revelation"

Music from "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" All info
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Original Series Soundtrack, Vol. 1)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix Original Series Soundtrack, Vol. 1) 16 tracks. Bear McCreary
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Title Artist Time
1 Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Extended Version) Bear McCreary 1:55
2 Skeletor, Lord of Destruction Bear McCreary 1:13
3 Orko’s Bubble Bear McCreary 0:39
4 Sorceress Under Siege Bear McCreary 4:18
5 He-Man Transforms Bear McCreary 1:32
6 The Power of Grayskull Bear McCreary 13:20
7 The Mighty Motherboard of Tri-Klops Bear McCreary 4:42
8 As Goes Eternia Bear McCreary 5:48
9 Finding Duncan Bear McCreary 6:55
10 Scare Glow, Lord of Subternia Bear McCreary 10:26
11 Evil-Lyn Opens Heaven’s Gate Bear McCreary 5:23
12 Lament for a Friend (feat. Raya Yarbrough) Bear McCreary 0:49
13 Into Preternia Bear McCreary 3:31
14 Teela Joins the Wild Hunt Bear McCreary 4:52
15 Roboto Reforges Bear McCreary 4:35
16 From Man to God Bear McCreary 8:43
Listen to songs from "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" in different languages are free for listening online.
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