IMDb Rating: 6.2
Walker (2021 - …)

Walker 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 51 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Walker" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of a crime western. The story revolves around a police officer named Walker, who has been working undercover in recent years. After completing his last mission, the main character returns to his hometown with his children and discovers that his work is not yet finished. With the help of a female ranger, Walker embarks on a desperate fight against crime once again, risking not only his own life but also the lives of his loved ones. However, the robbers and killers have no chance for revenge - only for redemption.
Cast
Jared Padalecki
Mitch Pileggi
Molly Hagan
Keegan Allen
Odette Annable
Lindsey Morgan
Cast and Crew
2 votes
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 18 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
Season 3
2022, 18 episodes
 
Season 4
2024, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
pavellbor 18 June 2021, 17:24
Хороший актер
Stills
