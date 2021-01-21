"Walker" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of a crime western. The story revolves around a police officer named Walker, who has been working undercover in recent years. After completing his last mission, the main character returns to his hometown with his children and discovers that his work is not yet finished. With the help of a female ranger, Walker embarks on a desperate fight against crime once again, risking not only his own life but also the lives of his loved ones. However, the robbers and killers have no chance for revenge - only for redemption.

