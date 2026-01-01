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Filmography
Odette Annable
Odette Annable
Kinoafisha
Persons
Odette Annable
Odette Annable
Odette Annable
Date of Birth
10 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
House M.D.
(2004)
7.6
Due West
(2025)
7.6
New Girl
(2011)
Filmography
7.2
Toast to Italy
Toast to Italy
Romantic
2026, Canada
5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy
2025, USA
6
Under Fire
Under Fire
Thriller
2025, USA
7.6
Due West
Due West
Drama
2025, USA
6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective
2021, USA
6.1
Walker
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
7.1
Tell Me a Story
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
7.2
Pure Genius
Drama
2016, USA
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