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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lovell Adams-Gray
Lovell Adams-Gray
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lovell Adams-Gray
Lovell Adams-Gray
Lovell Adams-Gray
Date of Birth
3 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Power Book II: Ghost
(2020)
7.1
Slasher
(2016)
7.1
Brother
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2019
2016
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
7.1
Brother
Brother
Drama
2022, Canada / USA
7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
7
Coroner
Drama, Crime
2019, Canada
7.1
Slasher
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2016, Canada
Mayday
Mayday
Action, Adventure, Comedy
, USA
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