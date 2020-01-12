People are unlucky to live in a world called "The Hole," where magicians from a parallel dimension come to practice their skills on poor humans. One day, a girl named Nikaido finds a victim of these horrific experiments - a man with a crocodile head and amnesia. Nikaido names her new friend Kaiman, and now they hunt down magicians while Kaiman bites off their heads, hoping to regain his lost memories and his original appearance. Meanwhile, the deranged sorcerer En, obsessed with mushrooms, decides to track down and kill those who are reducing the number of people like him.

