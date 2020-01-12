Menu
Dorohedoro poster
7.4 IMDb Rating: 8
Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro (2020 - …)

18+
Production year 2020
Country Japan
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

People are unlucky to live in a world called "The Hole," where magicians from a parallel dimension come to practice their skills on poor humans. One day, a girl named Nikaido finds a victim of these horrific experiments - a man with a crocodile head and amnesia. Nikaido names her new friend Kaiman, and now they hunt down magicians while Kaiman bites off their heads, hoping to regain his lost memories and his original appearance. Meanwhile, the deranged sorcerer En, obsessed with mushrooms, decides to track down and kill those who are reducing the number of people like him.
Cast
Yu Kobayashi
Yu Kobayashi
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Yoshimasa Hosoya
Yoshimasa Hosoya
Wataru Takagi
Wataru Takagi
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita
Kengo Takanashi
Kengo Takanashi
Series rating

7.4
10 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Dorohedoro - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
Dorohedoro - Season 2 Season 2
TBA,
 
Dorohedoro
