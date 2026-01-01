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Kengo Takanashi
Kengo Takanashi Kengo Takanashi
Kinoafisha Persons Kengo Takanashi

Kengo Takanashi

Kengo Takanashi

Date of Birth
12 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Given 8.1
Given (2019)
Dorohedoro 7.9
Dorohedoro (2020)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea (2026)

Filmography

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan
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Dorohedoro 7.9
Dorohedoro
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2020, Japan
Given 8.1
Given
Drama, Anime, Music, Romantic, 2019, Japan
Dakaretai Otoko No.1 ni Odosareteimasu. 7.2
Dakaretai Otoko No.1 ni Odosareteimasu.
Anime, Romantic, 2018, Japan
Dusk Maiden of Amnesia 7.1
Dusk Maiden of Amnesia
Anime, Fantasy, Detective, 2012, Japan
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