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About
Filmography
Kengo Takanashi
Kengo Takanashi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kengo Takanashi
Kengo Takanashi
Kengo Takanashi
Date of Birth
12 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Given
(2019)
7.9
Dorohedoro
(2020)
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
(2026)
Filmography
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
7.9
Dorohedoro
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror
2020, Japan
8.1
Given
Drama, Anime, Music, Romantic,
2019, Japan
7.2
Dakaretai Otoko No.1 ni Odosareteimasu.
Anime, Romantic,
2018, Japan
7.1
Dusk Maiden of Amnesia
Anime, Fantasy, Detective,
2012, Japan
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