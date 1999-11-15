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Filmography
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita
Date of Birth
15 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Height
153 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Made in Abyss
(2017)
8.1
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
(2019)
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse
(2025)
Filmography
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2026, Japan
6.3
Solo Camping for Two
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2025, Japan
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse
Touring After the Apocalypse
Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
6.9
The Witch and the Beast
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.5
My Oni Girl
Suki demo kirai na amanojaku
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
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