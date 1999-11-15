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Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita Miyu Tomita
Kinoafisha Persons Miyu Tomita

Miyu Tomita

Miyu Tomita

Date of Birth
15 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Height
153 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss (2017)
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War 8.1
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (2019)
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse (2025)

Filmography

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2026, Japan
Solo Camping for Two 6.3
Solo Camping for Two
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
May I Ask for One Final Thing? 7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Dusk Beyond the End of the World 6.3
Dusk Beyond the End of the World
Anime, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2025, Japan
8.1
Touring After the Apocalypse Touring After the Apocalypse
Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
The Witch and the Beast 6.9
The Witch and the Beast
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
My Oni Girl 6.5
My Oni Girl Suki demo kirai na amanojaku
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
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