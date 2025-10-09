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9-1-1 2018, season 9
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
9-1-1
Seasons
Season 9
9-1-1
16+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
9 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.4
Rate
26
votes
7.9
IMDb
9-1-1 List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Eat the Rich
Season 9
Episode 1
9 October 2025
Spiraling
Season 9
Episode 2
16 October 2025
The Sky is Falling
Season 9
Episode 3
23 October 2025
Reentry
Season 9
Episode 4
30 October 2025
Día de los Muertos
Season 9
Episode 5
6 November 2025
Family History
Season 9
Episode 6
13 November 2025
Secrets
Season 9
Episode 7
8 January 2026
War
Season 9
Episode 8
15 January 2026
Fighting Back
Season 9
Episode 9
22 January 2026
Handle with Care
Season 9
Episode 10
29 January 2026
Going Once, Going Twice
Season 9
Episode 11
26 February 2026
Dads and Cads
Season 9
Episode 12
5 March 2026
Mother's Boy
Season 9
Episode 13
12 March 2026
D.I.Y.
Season 9
Episode 14
19 March 2026
Pick Your Poison
Season 9
Episode 15
26 March 2026
Where There's Smoke
Season 9
Episode 16
2 April 2026
I Got You Babe
Season 9
Episode 17
30 April 2026
Hearts and Flowers
Season 9
Episode 18
7 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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