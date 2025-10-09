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9-1-1 2018, season 9

9-1-1 season 9 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 9-1-1 Seasons Season 9
9-1-1 16+
Original title Season 9
Title Сезон 9
Season premiere 9 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.4
Rate 26 votes
7.9 IMDb

9-1-1 List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Eat the Rich
Season 9 Episode 1
9 October 2025
Spiraling
Season 9 Episode 2
16 October 2025
The Sky is Falling
Season 9 Episode 3
23 October 2025
Reentry
Season 9 Episode 4
30 October 2025
Día de los Muertos
Season 9 Episode 5
6 November 2025
Family History
Season 9 Episode 6
13 November 2025
Secrets
Season 9 Episode 7
8 January 2026
War
Season 9 Episode 8
15 January 2026
Fighting Back
Season 9 Episode 9
22 January 2026
Handle with Care
Season 9 Episode 10
29 January 2026
Going Once, Going Twice
Season 9 Episode 11
26 February 2026
Dads and Cads
Season 9 Episode 12
5 March 2026
Mother's Boy
Season 9 Episode 13
12 March 2026
D.I.Y.
Season 9 Episode 14
19 March 2026
Pick Your Poison
Season 9 Episode 15
26 March 2026
Where There's Smoke
Season 9 Episode 16
2 April 2026
I Got You Babe
Season 9 Episode 17
30 April 2026
Hearts and Flowers
Season 9 Episode 18
7 May 2026
TV series release schedule
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