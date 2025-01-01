Menu
Doctor Who Quotes

Doctor Who quotes

[repeated line]
The Eleventh Doctor Bow ties are cool.
[repeated line]
The Tenth Doctor Allons-y!
The Tenth Doctor Need this?
[offers the Fifth Doctor his sonic screwdriver]
The Fifth Doctor No, I'm fine, thank you.
The Tenth Doctor [sarcastic] Oh no, of course, you mostly went hands-free didn't you? It was like, "Hey, I'm the Doctor, I can save the universe using a kettle and some string! And look at me, I'm wearing a vegetable."
The Eleventh Doctor I wouldn't say that. The way I see it, every life is a pile of good things and bad things. Hey. The good things don't always soften the bad things, but vice-versa, the bad things don't necessarily spoil the good things and make them unimportant.
River Song Hello Sweetie.
[repeated line]
Clara Run. Run you clever boy, and remember...
[series 1 trailer]
The Ninth Doctor Do you wanna come with me? 'Cause if you do then I should warn you, you're gonna see all sorts of things. Ghosts from the past; Aliens from the future; the day the Earth died in a ball of flame; It won't be quiet, it won't be safe, and it won't be calm. But I'll tell you what it will be: the trip of a lifetime.
[series 3 trailer]
Martha Jones I battle with textbooks.
The Tenth Doctor I battle with monsters.
Martha Jones I've tried to save money.
The Tenth Doctor I've tried to save the universe.
Martha Jones I'm going to be a doctor.
The Tenth Doctor I *am* the Doctor.
Martha Jones Well, let's hope this box is big enough for the both of us.
[repeated line]
The Ninth Doctor Fantastic!
The Tenth Doctor ...The Master, He just showed up again, the same as ever
The Fifth Doctor Oh no. Really? Does he still have that rubbish beard?
The Tenth Doctor No, no beard this time. Well, a wife...
The Tenth Doctor Brilliant!
The Tenth Doctor Nah, never. Well, maybe.
[repeated line]
The Tenth Doctor I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.
[series 6 opener for non-UK markets]
Amy Pond When I was a little girl I had an imaginary friend and when I grew up he came back. He's called The Doctor. He comes from somewhere else. He's got a box called the TARDIS that's bigger on the inside and can travel anywhere in time and space. I ran away with him and we've been running ever since.
[repeated line]
The Eleventh Doctor Geronimo!
[series 4 trailer]
Donna Noble There are things waiting in the darkness. Creatures of metal, fire and blood. But he's out there, burning through time, facing a thousand dangers across the stars and never giving up. He looks like a man but he's a legend and his name is the Doctor. He'll come back to save us and this time I'm going to be ready. Then just like that...
Donna Noble Donna Noble, The Tenth Doctor: We'll be gone.
The Ninth Doctor Me? I am the Doctor.
The Twelfth Doctor Shut up!
[from series 9 trailer]
The Twelfth Doctor I'm the Doctor. And I save people.
Blue Chap Demons run when a good man goes to War.
Clara Oh my stars!
The Ninth Doctor I know I'll win because I have absolutely no Plan, AND THAT SCARES THE HELL OUT OF YOU!
The Tenth Doctor [inaudible through the airlock] I will find you!
The Valeyard [the Vervoids] You have destroyed a Complete Race! The Charge is now Genocide!
