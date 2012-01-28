Menu
Victorious 2010 - 2013 season 3

Victorious season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Victorious Seasons Season 3
Victorious 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 28 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

"Victorious" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Breakfast Bunch
Season 3 Episode 1
28 January 2012
The Gorilla Club
Season 3 Episode 2
4 February 2012
The Worst Couple
Season 3 Episode 3
11 February 2012
André's Horrible Girl
Season 3 Episode 4
18 February 2012
Car, Rain, and Fire
Season 3 Episode 5
25 February 2012
Tori & Jade's Playdate
Season 3 Episode 6
3 March 2012
April Fools Blank
Season 3 Episode 7
24 March 2012
Driving Tori Crazy
Season 3 Episode 8
14 April 2012
How Trina Got In
Season 3 Episode 9
5 May 2012
Tori Goes Platinum
Season 3 Episode 10
19 May 2012
Crazy Ponnie
Season 3 Episode 11
9 June 2012
The Blonde Squad
Season 3 Episode 12
30 June 2012
