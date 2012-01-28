Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Victorious 2010 - 2013 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Victorious
Seasons
Season 3
Victorious
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
28 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
"Victorious" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Breakfast Bunch
Season 3
Episode 1
28 January 2012
The Gorilla Club
Season 3
Episode 2
4 February 2012
The Worst Couple
Season 3
Episode 3
11 February 2012
André's Horrible Girl
Season 3
Episode 4
18 February 2012
Car, Rain, and Fire
Season 3
Episode 5
25 February 2012
Tori & Jade's Playdate
Season 3
Episode 6
3 March 2012
April Fools Blank
Season 3
Episode 7
24 March 2012
Driving Tori Crazy
Season 3
Episode 8
14 April 2012
How Trina Got In
Season 3
Episode 9
5 May 2012
Tori Goes Platinum
Season 3
Episode 10
19 May 2012
Crazy Ponnie
Season 3
Episode 11
9 June 2012
The Blonde Squad
Season 3
Episode 12
30 June 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree