Kinoafisha Film lists Sniper Films

Sniper Films

A high-stakes sniper film can add a dose of tension to even the calmest evening. This special selection features some of the best sniper-themed movies — from stories about hardened military professionals to gripping action thrillers starring Hollywood icons like Will Smith. These films are best enjoyed alone or with your closest companions. Perfect for those who love a thrill and crave a shot of adrenaline.

The Gorge
The Gorge
Action, Romantic 2025, USA
7.0
Warfare
Warfare
War 2025, USA
7.0
Old Guy
Old Guy
Action, Comedy 2024, USA
6.0
The Killer's Game
The Killer's Game
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
The Killer
The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
7.0
Transfusion
Transfusion
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, Australia
5.0
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
2.0
The Marksman
The Marksman
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
5.0
Sniper: Assassin's End
Sniper: Assassin's End
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
15 Minutes of War
15 Minutes of War
Action, Drama, War, History 2019, Belgium
6.0
A Sniper's War
A Sniper's War
Documentary 2018, USA / Ukraine
2.0
The Wall
The Wall
Thriller, Drama, War 2017, USA
6.0
The Bar
The Bar
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 2017, Spain / Argentina
6.0
24 Hours to Live
24 Hours to Live
Thriller, Action 2017, USA / China
6.0
Sniper: Ultimate Kill
Sniper: Ultimate Kill
Action, Drama, Thriller 2017, USA
5.0
The Accountant
The Accountant
Drama 2016, USA
7.0
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
5.0
Battle for Sevastopol
Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
7.0
American Sniper
American Sniper
Action, Biography 2014, USA
6.0
Sniper: Legacy
Sniper: Legacy
Action, Thriller, War 2014, USA / Bulgaria
5.0
Grand Piano
Grand Piano
Thriller 2013, Spain
5.0
Tsel vizhu
Tsel vizhu
Drama, War 2013, Russia
5.0
Tower Block
Tower Block
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
5.0
Sniper: Reloaded
Sniper: Reloaded
Action, Drama, Thriller 2011, South Africa / USA / Germany
5.0
Snayper Sakha
Snayper Sakha
Drama, War 2010, Russia
6.0
Shooter
Shooter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
7.0
Sniper 3
Sniper 3
Action, Drama, Thriller 2004, USA
5.0
Caucasian Roulette
Caucasian Roulette
War, Drama 2002, Russia
5.0
Sniper 2
Sniper 2
Action, War 2002, USA / Hungary
5.0
Enemy at the Gates
Enemy at the Gates
Thriller, History, War, Drama 2000, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Take aim with the most intense sniper films that blend suspense, action, and psychological drama. Whether you're after thrills or tactical brilliance, these stories deliver a sharp hit of adrenaline.

