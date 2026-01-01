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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki
Date of Birth
14 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Godzilla: Minus One
(2023)
7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out
(2023)
7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
(2014)
Filmography
Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Scarlet
Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Action, ,
2024, Japan
6.4
Ghost Cat Anzu
Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime
2024, France / Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.6
Godzilla: Minus One
Gojira -1.0
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Yamabuki
Yamabuki
Drama
2022, Japan
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