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Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki Munetaka Aoki
Kinoafisha Persons Munetaka Aoki

Munetaka Aoki

Munetaka Aoki

Date of Birth
14 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Godzilla: Minus One 7.6
Godzilla: Minus One (2023)
The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out (2023)
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno 7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno (2014)

Filmography

Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
The Samurai and the Prisoner 6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Scarlet 6.8
Scarlet Hateshinaki Scarlet
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Like a Dragon: Yakuza 5.4
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Action, , 2024, Japan
Ghost Cat Anzu 6.4
Ghost Cat Anzu Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime 2024, France / Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Godzilla: Minus One 7.6
Godzilla: Minus One Gojira -1.0
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Yamabuki 6.4
Yamabuki Yamabuki
Drama 2022, Japan
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