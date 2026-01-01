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7.4
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Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
7.4
Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
, 2012
Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan
Japan / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
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7.4
Synopsis
In 1868, after the Bakumatsu war ends, the ex-assassin Kenshin Himura traverses Japan with an inverted sword, to defend the needy without killing.
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Cast
Takeru Satō
Emi Takei
Yu Aoi
Munetaka Aoki
Go Ayano
Yosuke Eguchi
Director
Keishi Ōtomo
Writer
Nobuhiro Watsuki
,
Keishi Ōtomo
,
Kiyomi Fujii
Composer
Naoki Satô
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2012
Worldwide Gross
$37,687,024
Production
C&I Entertainment, IMJ Entertainment, RoC Works Co.
Also known as
Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan, Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, Rurouni Kenshin, Rurouni Kenshin: Origins, Kenshin le vagabond, Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku roman tan, Kenshin, el guerrer samurai, Kenshin, el guerrero samurái, Kenshin: O Samurai Errante: Origens, Khen chin samuri xeks, Lãng khách Kenshin, Ruroni Kenshin, Ruróni Kensin: A kezdetek, Rurouni Kenshin: Kökenler, Samurai Kenshin 1, Samurai X, Samurai X - Rurouni Kenshin, Samurai X 1: O Filme, Бродяга Кэнсин, الرحالة كينشين: أصل الحكاية, るろうに剣心, 浪客劍心, 神劍闖江湖
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Kenshin Himura
[to Kanryu] you know what money can't buy? What you're begging for right now: your life.
Showtimes
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