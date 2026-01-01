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Poster of Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
7.4

Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins

, 2012
Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan
Japan / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins
7.4

Synopsis

In 1868, after the Bakumatsu war ends, the ex-assassin Kenshin Himura traverses Japan with an inverted sword, to defend the needy without killing.

Cast

Takeru Satō
Emi Takei
Yu Aoi
Yu Aoi
Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki
Go Ayano
Yosuke Eguchi
Yosuke Eguchi
Director Keishi Ōtomo
Writer Nobuhiro Watsuki, Keishi Ōtomo, Kiyomi Fujii
Composer Naoki Satô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2012
Worldwide Gross $37,687,024
Production C&I Entertainment, IMJ Entertainment, RoC Works Co.
Also known as
Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan, Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, Rurouni Kenshin, Rurouni Kenshin: Origins, Kenshin le vagabond, Rurôni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku roman tan, Kenshin, el guerrer samurai, Kenshin, el guerrero samurái, Kenshin: O Samurai Errante: Origens, Khen chin samuri xeks, Lãng khách Kenshin, Ruroni Kenshin, Ruróni Kensin: A kezdetek, Rurouni Kenshin: Kökenler, Samurai Kenshin 1, Samurai X, Samurai X - Rurouni Kenshin, Samurai X 1: O Filme, Бродяга Кэнсин, الرحالة كينشين: أصل الحكاية, るろうに剣心, 浪客劍心, 神劍闖江湖

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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