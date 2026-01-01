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Naoto Takenaka
Naoto Takenaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naoto Takenaka
Naoto Takenaka
Naoto Takenaka
Date of Birth
20 March 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Samurai Gourmet
(2017)
7.8
Shinjuku Incident
(2008)
7.6
Shall We Dance?
(1996)
Filmography
5.4
Demon City
Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime
2025, Japan
7
My Undead Yokai Girlfriend
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, Japan/USA
7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
8
Samurai Gourmet
Drama, Action, ,
2017, Japan
6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
Ichimei / Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samura
Drama
2011, Japan
Watch trailer
6.5
Space Battleship Yamato
Space Battleship Yamato
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Japan
Watch trailer
7.8
Shinjuku Incident
Xin Su shi jian
Action, Drama
2008, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
7.1
Swing Girls
Swing Girls
Drama, Musical, Comedy
2004, Japan
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