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Naoto Takenaka Naoto Takenaka
Kinoafisha Persons Naoto Takenaka

Naoto Takenaka

Naoto Takenaka

Date of Birth
20 March 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Samurai Gourmet 8.0
Samurai Gourmet (2017)
Shinjuku Incident 7.8
Shinjuku Incident (2008)
Shall We Dance? 7.6
Shall We Dance? (1996)

Filmography

Demon City 5.4
Demon City Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime 2025, Japan
My Undead Yokai Girlfriend 7
My Undead Yokai Girlfriend
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2024, Japan/USA
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction 7.5
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Samurai Gourmet 8
Samurai Gourmet
Drama, Action, , 2017, Japan
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai 6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Ichimei / Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samura
Drama 2011, Japan
Watch trailer
Space Battleship Yamato 6.5
Space Battleship Yamato Space Battleship Yamato
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2010, Japan
Watch trailer
Shinjuku Incident 7.8
Shinjuku Incident Xin Su shi jian
Action, Drama 2008, Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Swing Girls 7.1
Swing Girls Swing Girls
Drama, Musical, Comedy 2004, Japan
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