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Mimmo Borrelli
Mimmo Borrelli Mimmo Borrelli
Kinoafisha Persons Mimmo Borrelli

Mimmo Borrelli

Mimmo Borrelli

Date of Birth
7 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Mimì – Prince of Darkness 6.6
Mimì – Prince of Darkness (2023)
Forever With You 6.0
Forever With You (2025)
6.0
Duse (2025)

Filmography

6
Duse Duse
Biography, Drama, History 2025, France / Italy
Forever With You 6
Forever With You Io non ti lascio solo
Comedy 2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Mimì – Prince of Darkness 6.6
Mimì – Prince of Darkness Mimì - Il principe delle tenebre
Drama, Horror, Romantic 2023, Italy
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