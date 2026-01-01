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About
Filmography
Mimmo Borrelli
Mimmo Borrelli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mimmo Borrelli
Mimmo Borrelli
Mimmo Borrelli
Date of Birth
7 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.6
Mimì – Prince of Darkness
(2023)
6.0
Forever With You
(2025)
6.0
Duse
(2025)
Filmography
6
Duse
Duse
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France / Italy
6
Forever With You
Io non ti lascio solo
Comedy
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Mimì – Prince of Darkness
Mimì - Il principe delle tenebre
Drama, Horror, Romantic
2023, Italy
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