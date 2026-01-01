Marcello Mazzarella

Menu
Date of Birth
18 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days (2023)
The Sicilian Girl 6.9
The Sicilian Girl (2008)
Marcel Proust's Time Regained 6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6
Duse Duse
Biography, Drama, History 2025, France / Italy
Eternal Visionary 6.3
Eternal Visionary Eterno visionario
Drama 2024, Italy / Belgium
Everlasting Days 7.2
Everlasting Days Giorni Felici
Drama 2023, Italy
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères 5.5
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères L'ami (François d'Assise et ses frères)
Drama 2016, France / Italy / Belgium
Viktor 4.4
Viktor Viktor
Action, Thriller 2014, France / Russia
The Sicilian Girl 6.9
The Sicilian Girl Siciliana ribelle, La
Drama 2008, Italy
Marcel Proust's Time Regained 6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained Le temps retrouvé
Romantic 1999, France / Portugal / Italy
