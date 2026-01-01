Menu
Marcello Mazzarella
Marcello Mazzarella
Date of Birth
18 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Everlasting Days
(2023)
6.9
The Sicilian Girl
(2008)
6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained
(1999)
Filmography
6
Duse
Duse
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France / Italy
6.3
Eternal Visionary
Eterno visionario
Drama
2024, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.2
Everlasting Days
Giorni Felici
Drama
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
5.5
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères
L'ami (François d'Assise et ses frères)
Drama
2016, France / Italy / Belgium
4.4
Viktor
Viktor
Action, Thriller
2014, France / Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
The Sicilian Girl
Siciliana ribelle, La
Drama
2008, Italy
6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained
Le temps retrouvé
Romantic
1999, France / Portugal / Italy
