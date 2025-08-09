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Forever With You
5.9
Forever With You
, 2025
Io non ti lascio solo
Italy / Comedy
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2
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5.9
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Forever With You
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
During a storm, Filo's dog vanishes in the woods. He and his friend Rullo search for it, starting an unexpected adventure where friendship becomes their guide.
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Cast
Giorgio Pasotti
Paride
Mimmo Borrelli
Guelfo
Andrea Matrone
Filo
Michael D'Arma
Rullo
Judith Schiaffino
Amelie
Valentina Cervi
Adele
Giuseppe Sgambellone
Filo adulto
Lucrezia Calzoni
Amelie adulta
Pino Torcasio
Custode canile
Antonio Caracciolo
Berigadiere
Director
Fabrizio Cattani
Writer
Fabrizio Cattani
Composer
Luca D'Alberto
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 August 2025
Release date
14 May 2026
Russia
Пионер
Worldwide Gross
$18,721
Production
Fondazione Calabria Film Commission, Ipotesi Cinema, M74
Also known as
Io non ti lascio solo, Für immer zusammen, Пропала собака
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 5 May 2026
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Forever With You
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Forever With You
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