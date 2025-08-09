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Poster of Forever With You
5.9
Forever With You - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Forever With You
5.9

Forever With You

, 2025
Io non ti lascio solo
Italy / Comedy
Trailers
Going 15
Not going 2
Poster of Forever With You
5.9
Going 15
Not going 2
Forever With You - Dubbed trailer
Forever With You  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

During a storm, Filo's dog vanishes in the woods. He and his friend Rullo search for it, starting an unexpected adventure where friendship becomes their guide.

Cast

Giorgio Pasotti
Giorgio Pasotti
Paride
Mimmo Borrelli
Mimmo Borrelli
Guelfo
Andrea Matrone
Andrea Matrone
Filo
Michael D'Arma
Michael D'Arma
Rullo
Judith Schiaffino
Judith Schiaffino
Amelie
Valentina Cervi
Valentina Cervi
Adele
Giuseppe Sgambellone
Giuseppe Sgambellone
Filo adulto
Lucrezia Calzoni
Lucrezia Calzoni
Amelie adulta
Pino Torcasio
Pino Torcasio
Custode canile
Antonio Caracciolo
Berigadiere
Director Fabrizio Cattani
Writer Fabrizio Cattani
Composer Luca D'Alberto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 August 2025
Release date
14 May 2026 Russia Пионер
Worldwide Gross $18,721
Production Fondazione Calabria Film Commission, Ipotesi Cinema, M74
Also known as
Io non ti lascio solo, Für immer zusammen, Пропала собака

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Forever With You - Dubbed trailer
Forever With You Dubbed trailer
Forever With You - Trailer
Forever With You Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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