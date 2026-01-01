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About
Filmography
Michèle Duquet
Michèle Duquet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Duquet
Michèle Duquet
Michèle Duquet
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Nikita
(1997)
5.9
Undertone
(2025)
4.3
Kaw
(2007)
Filmography
5.9
Undertone
The Undertone
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Kaw
Kaw
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2007, Canada / USA
7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller
1997, Canada
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