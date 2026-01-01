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Michèle Duquet
Michèle Duquet Michèle Duquet
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Duquet

Michèle Duquet

Michèle Duquet

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Nikita 7.3
Nikita (1997)
Undertone 5.9
Undertone (2025)
Kaw 4.3
Kaw (2007)

Filmography

Undertone 5.9
Undertone The Undertone
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Kaw 4.3
Kaw Kaw
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2007, Canada / USA
Nikita 7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller 1997, Canada
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