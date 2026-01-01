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Kenta Satoi
Kenta Satoi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenta Satoi
Kenta Satoi
Kenta Satoi
Date of Birth
14 May 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
(2002)
Tickets
Filmography
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime
2002, Japan
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