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Kenta Satoi
Kenta Satoi Kenta Satoi
Kinoafisha Persons Kenta Satoi

Kenta Satoi

Kenta Satoi

Date of Birth
14 May 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return (2002)

Filmography

Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime 2002, Japan
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