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Yoshihiko Hakamada
Yoshihiko Hakamada Yoshihiko Hakamada
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshihiko Hakamada

Yoshihiko Hakamada

Yoshihiko Hakamada

Date of Birth
16 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return (2002)
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea 6.4
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea (2007)
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet 6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End 5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End Ju-on: Owari no hajimari
Horror 2014, Japan
Watch trailer
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet 6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet Rengô kantai shirei chôkan: Yamamoto Isoroku
War, Biography, Drama 2011, Japan
Watch trailer
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea 6.4
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea The Blue Wolf: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea / Aoki Okami: chi hate umi tsukiru made
Action, Adventure, Drama 2007, Japan / Mongolia
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return 7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime 2002, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
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