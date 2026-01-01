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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yoshihiko Hakamada
Yoshihiko Hakamada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshihiko Hakamada
Yoshihiko Hakamada
Yoshihiko Hakamada
Date of Birth
16 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
(2002)
Tickets
6.4
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea
(2007)
6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Horror
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2014
2011
2007
2002
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.9
Ju-on: The Beginning of the End
Ju-on: Owari no hajimari
Horror
2014, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet
Rengô kantai shirei chôkan: Yamamoto Isoroku
War, Biography, Drama
2011, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Genghis Khan: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea
The Blue Wolf: To the Ends of the Earth and Sea / Aoki Okami: chi hate umi tsukiru made
Action, Adventure, Drama
2007, Japan / Mongolia
7.3
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Neko no Ongaeshi / Cat’s Return
Fairy Tale, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Anime
2002, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
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