Anastasiya Kipina
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Kipina

Anastasiya Kipina

Date of Birth
25 January 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Oldskul 9.0
Oldskul (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
Oldskul 9
Oldskul
Comedy 2025, Russia
