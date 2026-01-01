Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariya Lustina
Mariya Lustina
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Lustina

Mariya Lustina

Date of Birth
8 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Idealnaya zhena 0.0
Idealnaya zhena (2025)
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya 0.0
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Idealnaya zhena
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya
Detective 2024, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more