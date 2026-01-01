Menu
Mariya Lustina
Mariya Lustina
Date of Birth
8 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Idealnaya zhena
(2025)
0.0
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Vera bolshe ne verit v sovpadeniya
Detective
2024, Russia
