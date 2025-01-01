Menu
Aleksey Veselkin (mladshiy)

Date of Birth
15 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Fool's Day 5.2
Fool's Day (2014)
Lovi moment 4.5
Lovi moment (2019)
Berezovaya roscha 0.0
Berezovaya roscha (2021)

Filmography

Rajskij
Detective 2024, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama 2021, Russia
SSSR
Romantic 2020, Russia
Lovi moment 4.5
Lovi moment
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Russia
A u nas vo dvore...
Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Lyubov kak stihiynoe bedstvie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Farca
Drama, Crime 2015, Russia
Fool's Day 5.2
Fool's Day
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
