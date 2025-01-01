Menu
Aleksey Veselkin (mladshiy)
Aleksey Veselkin (mladshiy)
Date of Birth
15 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
5.2
Fool's Day
(2014)
4.5
Lovi moment
(2019)
0.0
Berezovaya roscha
(2021)
Filmography
6
Actor
8
Rajskij
Detective
2024, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama
2021, Russia
SSSR
Romantic
2020, Russia
4.5
Lovi moment
Lovi moment
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
A u nas vo dvore...
Drama, Mystery
2017, Russia
Lyubov kak stihiynoe bedstvie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Farca
Drama, Crime
2015, Russia
5.2
Fool's Day
Den duraka
Comedy, Adventure
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
