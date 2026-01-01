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Nikolay Alipa
Nikolay Alipa Nikolay Alipa
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Alipa

Nikolay Alipa

Nikolay Alipa

Date of Birth
17 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Yug 7.4
Yug (2024)
Vera 7.1
Vera (2024)
Zuki 6.8
Zuki (2019)

Filmography

Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Comedy 2026, Russia
SMERSH 4
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action 2026, Russia
Priyut schastya
Priyut schastya
Detective, Romantic 2025, Russia
Paromshchik 5.8
Paromshchik Paromshchik
Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Yug 7.4
Yug
Adventure 2024, Russia
Rasplata 6.6
Rasplata
Drama 2024, Russia
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina 5.3
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Comedy 2024, Russia
Vera 7.1
Vera
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2024, Russia
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