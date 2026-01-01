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Filmography
Nikolay Alipa
Nikolay Alipa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Alipa
Nikolay Alipa
Nikolay Alipa
Date of Birth
17 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Yug
(2024)
7.1
Vera
(2024)
6.8
Zuki
(2019)
Filmography
Gulyaj, shalnaya!
Comedy
2026, Russia
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action
2026, Russia
Priyut schastya
Detective, Romantic
2025, Russia
5.8
Paromshchik
Paromshchik
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Yug
Adventure
2024, Russia
6.6
Rasplata
Drama
2024, Russia
5.3
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Comedy
2024, Russia
7.1
Vera
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2024, Russia
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