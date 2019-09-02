"Zhuki" is a comedy series from the TNT channel that tells the story of three young friends who choose alternative service in a village instead of the regular army. Nikita, Denis, and Artemiy have created the perfect dating app and are about to sell it to an investor for a large sum of money. However, Artemiy ruins everything when he reveals his location to a girl he met online, who turns out to be an employee of the military enlistment office. In order to stay together, improve the app, and buy their freedom with the money they earn, the team leader Nikita organizes a job for them in the village.