Russian
Ratings
6.0 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zuki

Zuki (2019 - …)

Zuki 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 27 hours 5 minutes

TV series description

"Zhuki" is a comedy series from the TNT channel that tells the story of three young friends who choose alternative service in a village instead of the regular army. Nikita, Denis, and Artemiy have created the perfect dating app and are about to sell it to an investor for a large sum of money. However, Artemiy ruins everything when he reveals his location to a girl he met online, who turns out to be an employee of the military enlistment office. In order to stay together, improve the app, and buy their freedom with the money they earn, the team leader Nikita organizes a job for them in the village.

Жуки - teaser четвертого сезона
Zuki  teaser четвертого сезона
Cast
Viktor Bychkov
Igor Vernik
Aleksandr Robak
Anastasiya Akatova
Maksim Lagashkin
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Zuki - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 16 episodes
 
Zuki - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 16 episodes
 
Zuki - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 16 episodes
 
Zuki - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 17 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
