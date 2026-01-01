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Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Date of Birth
23 September 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
Tulsa, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Friends
(1994)
8.2
My So-Called Life
(1994)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
Filmography
6.9
My Father's Dragon
My Father's Dragon
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Music
Music
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
AJ and the Queen
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
6.8
The Romanoffs
Drama, History,
2018, USA
7.6
Imposters
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
6.6
The Hollars
The Hollars
Comedy, Drama
2016, USA
6.7
I'll See You in My Dreams
I'll See You in My Dreams
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
5.7
Miss Meadows
Miss Meadows
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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