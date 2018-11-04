One of the banks in Germany falls victim to a hacker attack. The criminals manage to steal a laughable amount of money. However, both the bank and the police understand that this is just a demonstration of the capabilities of these unknown criminals. If action is not taken in time, millions of euros will disappear from the bank's accounts next time. Hackers based in one of the countries in Southeastern Europe are suspected of the crime. The cybercrime department of the Frankfurt police sends one of their officers there to lead the investigation.

