Kinoafisha TV Shows Hackerville

Hackerville (2018 - 2018)

Hackerville 18+
Production year 2018
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

One of the banks in Germany falls victim to a hacker attack. The criminals manage to steal a laughable amount of money. However, both the bank and the police understand that this is just a demonstration of the capabilities of these unknown criminals. If action is not taken in time, millions of euros will disappear from the bank's accounts next time. Hackers based in one of the countries in Southeastern Europe are suspected of the crime. The cybercrime department of the Frankfurt police sends one of their officers there to lead the investigation.
Cast
Andi Vasluianu
Emanuel Parvu
Ronald Zehrfeld
Anna Schumacher
Voicu Dumitras
Florin Galan
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Hackerville - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
Stills
