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About
Filmography
Max Lloyd-Jones
Max Lloyd-Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Lloyd-Jones
Max Lloyd-Jones
Max Lloyd-Jones
Date of Birth
26 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Final Destination: Bloodline
(2025)
7.4
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
(2023)
6.7
Woman of the Hour
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Year
All
2025
2023
2014
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.8
Final Destination: Bloodline
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
Detective
2023, Canada
6.7
Woman of the Hour
Woman of the Hour
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
The Dorm
The Dorm
Horror
2014, USA
6
Flicka: Country Pride
Flicka: Country Pride
Family
2012, USA
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