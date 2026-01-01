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Max Lloyd-Jones
Max Lloyd-Jones Max Lloyd-Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Max Lloyd-Jones

Max Lloyd-Jones

Max Lloyd-Jones

Date of Birth
26 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Final Destination: Bloodline 7.8
Final Destination: Bloodline (2025)
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows 7.4
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows (2023)
Woman of the Hour 6.7
Woman of the Hour (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Final Destination: Bloodline 7.8
Final Destination: Bloodline Final Destination: Bloodlines
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows 7.4
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
Detective 2023, Canada
Woman of the Hour 6.7
Woman of the Hour Woman of the Hour
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Dorm 4.1
The Dorm The Dorm
Horror 2014, USA
Flicka: Country Pride 6
Flicka: Country Pride Flicka: Country Pride
Family 2012, USA
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