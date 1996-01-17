Menu
Aleksander Fogiel
Date of Birth
26 February 1910
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 January 1996
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Filmography
6.3
Farewell to Autumn
Pozegnanie jesieni
Drama, History, Romantic
1990, Poland
5.7
Woman from the Provinces
Kobieta z prowincji
Drama
1985, Poland
7.6
Konopielka
Konopielka
Drama
1982, Poland
7.3
Quiet Is the Night
Wsród nocnej ciszy
Crime, Drama, Detective
1978, Poland
5.7
I'm a Butterfly
Motylem jestem, czyli romans czterdziestolatka
Comedy, Romantic
1976, Poland
7.5
Take It Easy
Nie ma mocnych
Comedy
1974, Poland
6.4
Women's Republic
Rzeczpospolita babska
Comedy
1969, Poland
6.9
Lalka
Lalka
Drama, Romantic
1968, Poland
7.9
Our Folks
Sami swoi
Comedy
1967, Poland
7
Giuseppe in Warsaw
Giuseppe w Warszawie
Comedy, War
1964, Poland
6.9
The Artillery Sergeant Kalen
Ogniomistrz Kalen
Drama, War
1961, Poland
5.9
Story of the Golden Boot
Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History
1961, Poland
5.9
See You on Sunday
Zobaczymy sie w niedziele
Drama
1960, Poland
6.6
The Knave of Spades
Walet pikowy
Comedy, Crime
1960, Poland
6.9
Cross of Valor
Krzyz Walecznych
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1959, Poland
7.4
The Depot of the Dead
Baza ludzi umarlych
Drama
1959, Poland
