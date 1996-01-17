Menu
Aleksander Fogiel

Aleksander Fogiel

Date of Birth
26 February 1910
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 January 1996
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Our Folks 7.9
Our Folks (1967)
Konopielka 7.6
Konopielka (1982)
Take It Easy 7.5
Take It Easy (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Farewell to Autumn 6.3
Farewell to Autumn Pozegnanie jesieni
Drama, History, Romantic 1990, Poland
Woman from the Provinces 5.7
Woman from the Provinces Kobieta z prowincji
Drama 1985, Poland
Konopielka 7.6
Konopielka Konopielka
Drama 1982, Poland
Quiet Is the Night 7.3
Quiet Is the Night Wsród nocnej ciszy
Crime, Drama, Detective 1978, Poland
I'm a Butterfly 5.7
I'm a Butterfly Motylem jestem, czyli romans czterdziestolatka
Comedy, Romantic 1976, Poland
Take It Easy 7.5
Take It Easy Nie ma mocnych
Comedy 1974, Poland
Women's Republic 6.4
Women's Republic Rzeczpospolita babska
Comedy 1969, Poland
Lalka 6.9
Lalka Lalka
Drama, Romantic 1968, Poland
Our Folks 7.9
Our Folks Sami swoi
Comedy 1967, Poland
Giuseppe in Warsaw 7
Giuseppe in Warsaw Giuseppe w Warszawie
Comedy, War 1964, Poland
The Artillery Sergeant Kalen 6.9
The Artillery Sergeant Kalen Ogniomistrz Kalen
Drama, War 1961, Poland
Story of the Golden Boot 5.9
Story of the Golden Boot Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History 1961, Poland
See You on Sunday 5.9
See You on Sunday Zobaczymy sie w niedziele
Drama 1960, Poland
The Knave of Spades 6.6
The Knave of Spades Walet pikowy
Comedy, Crime 1960, Poland
Cross of Valor 6.9
Cross of Valor Krzyz Walecznych
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1959, Poland
The Depot of the Dead 7.4
The Depot of the Dead Baza ludzi umarlych
Drama 1959, Poland
