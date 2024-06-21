Menu
Poster of Morometii 3
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Morometii 3

Morometii 3

Morometii 3 18+
Synopsis

The story of Niculae, Moromete's youngest son, who in the 1950s becomes an acclaimed young writer who lives his life and complicated love stories in a charged atmosphere tainted by suspicion.
Morometii 3 - trailer
Morometii 3  trailer
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 June 2024
Release date
22 November 2024 Romania o.A.
Worldwide Gross $152,053
Production Libra Films
Also known as
Morometii 3, The Moromete Family 3: Father and Son
Director
Stere Gulea
Cast
Iulian Postelnicu
Laurentiu Bãnescu
Olimpia Melinte
Răzvan Vasilescu
Cuzin Toma
7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Morometii 3 - trailer
Morometii 3 Trailer
