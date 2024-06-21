Menu
Drama
Synopsis
The story of Niculae, Moromete's youngest son, who in the 1950s becomes an acclaimed young writer who lives his life and complicated love stories in a charged atmosphere tainted by suspicion.
Expand
Morometii 3
trailer
trailer
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 June 2024
Release date
22 November 2024
Romania
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$152,053
Production
Libra Films
Also known as
Morometii 3, The Moromete Family 3: Father and Son
Director
Stere Gulea
Cast
Iulian Postelnicu
Laurentiu Bãnescu
Olimpia Melinte
Răzvan Vasilescu
Cuzin Toma
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Morometii 3
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
