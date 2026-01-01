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Poster of Prince Charming's Treasure
Kinoafisha Films Prince Charming's Treasure

Prince Charming's Treasure

, 2027
Comoara lui Harap-Alb
Romania, Moldova / Adventure, Family
Poster of Prince Charming's Treasure

Synopsis

Sebastian (13) discovers a letter tied to a legendary treasure. With his misfit friends and a quirky old man claiming to be Prince Charming (Harap-Alb), Seb embarks on a perilous but magical quest to find a magical treasure.

Cast

Bogdan Farcas
Harap-Alb
Iulian Postelnicu
Spânul
Ada Lupu
Sfanta Duminica
Ionut Cornila
Alexandru
Bogdan Farcaș
Harap-Alb
Andrei Voicu
Sebastian
Maria Tulea
Iris
Matei Donciu
Horia
Miriam Simsensohn
Leti
Petre Mihai
Bobo
Lars Constantin Stamate
Dobi
Director Igor Cobileanski
Writer Mihai Manescu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Moldova
Production year 2027
Production Colorbitor, Symbol Media, Frame Film
Also known as
Comoara lui Harap-Alb, Pădurea șoaptelor pierdute, Prince Charming's Treasure

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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