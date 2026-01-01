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Prince Charming's Treasure
Prince Charming's Treasure
, 2027
Comoara lui Harap-Alb
Romania, Moldova / Adventure, Family
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Synopsis
Sebastian (13) discovers a letter tied to a legendary treasure. With his misfit friends and a quirky old man claiming to be Prince Charming (Harap-Alb), Seb embarks on a perilous but magical quest to find a magical treasure.
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Cast
Bogdan Farcas
Harap-Alb
Iulian Postelnicu
Spânul
Ada Lupu
Sfanta Duminica
Ionut Cornila
Alexandru
Bogdan Farcaș
Harap-Alb
Andrei Voicu
Sebastian
Maria Tulea
Iris
Matei Donciu
Horia
Miriam Simsensohn
Leti
Petre Mihai
Bobo
Lars Constantin Stamate
Dobi
Director
Igor Cobileanski
Writer
Mihai Manescu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania / Moldova
Production year
2027
Production
Colorbitor, Symbol Media, Frame Film
Also known as
Comoara lui Harap-Alb, Pădurea șoaptelor pierdute, Prince Charming's Treasure
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