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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Adeline Rudolph
Adeline Rudolph
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adeline Rudolph
Adeline Rudolph
Adeline Rudolph
Date of Birth
10 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
(2018)
4.6
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
(2024)
4.0
Resident Evil
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adaptation
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2018
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat 2
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.6
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Action
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4
Resident Evil
Drama, Horror
2022, USA
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2018, USA
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