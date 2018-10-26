"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a very dark version of the adventures of the young witch Sabrina, based on the comic books of the same name by Archie Comics. Fans of the series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will be disappointed - the atmosphere here is completely different. In this story, Aunt Zelda can kill Aunt Hilda at any moment and bury her in the backyard, Salem is actually a creepy creature who has taken the form of a cat, and all the witches of Greendale worship the Dark Lord and draw their magical powers from him.

