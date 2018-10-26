Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
8 posters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 - …)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a very dark version of the adventures of the young witch Sabrina, based on the comic books of the same name by Archie Comics. Fans of the series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will be disappointed - the atmosphere here is completely different. In this story, Aunt Zelda can kill Aunt Hilda at any moment and bury her in the backyard, Salem is actually a creepy creature who has taken the form of a cat, and all the witches of Greendale worship the Dark Lord and draw their magical powers from him.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina  trailer четвертого сезона
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka Sabrina Spellman
Richard Coyle
Richard Coyle Faustus Blackwood
Miranda Otto
Miranda Otto Zelda Spellman
Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis Hilda Spellman
Ross Lynch
Ross Lynch Harvey Kinkle
Tati Gabrielle
Tati Gabrielle Prudence Night
Best Series About Children

Series rating

8.2
13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Part One Part One
2018, 11 episodes
 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Part Two Part Two
2019, 9 episodes
 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Part Three Part Three
2020, 8 episodes
 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Part Four Part Four
2020, 8 episodes
 
soundtrack Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
