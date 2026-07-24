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13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
USA / Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Unpopular schoolgirl Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.
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Cast
Emily Bader
Logan Lerman
Adeline Rudolph
Jessica Alba
Taylor Ortega
Tim Meadows
Dan Bucatinsky
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Britt Rentschler
Jennifer Garner
Judy Greer
Director
Brett Haley
Writer
Flora Greeson
,
Hannah Marks
Composer
Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Netflix Studios, RK films, Revolution Studios
Also known as
13 Going on 30, De Repente 30
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Best Comedies
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes
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