Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30
USA / Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+

Synopsis

Unpopular schoolgirl Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

Cast

Emily Bader
Logan Lerman
Logan Lerman
Adeline Rudolph
Adeline Rudolph
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Taylor Ortega
Tim Meadows
Tim Meadows
Dan Bucatinsky
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Britt Rentschler
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Director Brett Haley
Writer Flora Greeson, Hannah Marks
Composer Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Netflix Studios, RK films, Revolution Studios
Also known as
13 Going on 30, De Repente 30

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more