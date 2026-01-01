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About
Filmography
Amber Doig-Thorne
Amber Doig-Thorne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Doig-Thorne
Amber Doig-Thorne
Amber Doig-Thorne
Date of Birth
25 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.5
R.I.A.
(2021)
4.2
The Baby in the Basket
(2025)
4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
(2022)
Filmography
4.2
The Baby in the Basket
The Baby in the Basket
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, Great Britain
Space Dogg
Space Dogg
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, Great Britain
2.9
Alien Invasion
Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
2.9
Heropanti 2
Heropanti 2
Action, Romantic
2022, India
Watch trailer
4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror
2022, USA
4.5
R.I.A.
R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Horror
, Great Britain
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