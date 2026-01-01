Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Amber Doig-Thorne
Amber Doig-Thorne Amber Doig-Thorne
Kinoafisha Persons Amber Doig-Thorne

Amber Doig-Thorne

Amber Doig-Thorne

Date of Birth
25 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

R.I.A. 4.5
R.I.A. (2021)
The Baby in the Basket 4.2
The Baby in the Basket (2025)
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2022)

Filmography

The Baby in the Basket 4.2
The Baby in the Basket The Baby in the Basket
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, Great Britain
Space Dogg
Space Dogg Space Dogg
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain
Alien Invasion 2.9
Alien Invasion Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Heropanti 2 2.9
Heropanti 2 Heropanti 2
Action, Romantic 2022, India
Watch trailer
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror 2022, USA
R.I.A. 4.5
R.I.A. R.I.A.
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw Aladdin: The Monkey's Paw
Horror , Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more