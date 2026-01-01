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Filmography
Nikolai Leon
Nikolai Leon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Leon
Nikolai Leon
Nikolai Leon
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
(2022)
3.8
Demonic Christmas Tree
(2022)
3.0
Alien Invasion
(2023)
Filmography
3
Alien Invasion
Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror
2022, USA
3.8
Demonic Christmas Tree
Demonic Christmas Tree
Comedy, Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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