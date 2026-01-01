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Na Yeong-hee Na Yeong-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Na Yeong-hee

Na Yeong-hee

Na Yeong-hee

Date of Birth
3 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Queen of Tears 8.2
Queen of Tears (2024)
Bulgeundal Pureunhae 7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae (2018)
Fated to Love You 7.7
Fated to Love You (2014)

Filmography

Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
Queen of Divorce 6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Queen of Tears 8.2
Queen of Tears
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Golden Mask 6.4
Golden Mask
Drama, Family, , 2022, South Korea
Beauty Inside 7.4
Beauty Inside
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Bulgeundal Pureunhae 7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Forgotten 7.5
Forgotten Gi-eok-ui bam
Mystery, Thriller 2017, South Korea
Fated to Love You 7.7
Fated to Love You
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Show more
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