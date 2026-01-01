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About
Filmography
Na Yeong-hee
Na Yeong-hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Na Yeong-hee
Na Yeong-hee
Na Yeong-hee
Date of Birth
3 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Queen of Tears
(2024)
7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae
(2018)
7.7
Fated to Love You
(2014)
Filmography
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
8.2
Queen of Tears
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Golden Mask
Drama, Family, ,
2022, South Korea
7.4
Beauty Inside
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.7
Bulgeundal Pureunhae
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.5
Forgotten
Gi-eok-ui bam
Mystery, Thriller
2017, South Korea
7.7
Fated to Love You
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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