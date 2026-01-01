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Moon Seong-geun
Moon Seong-geun Moon Seong-geun
Kinoafisha Persons Moon Seong-geun

Moon Seong-geun

Moon Seong-geun

Date of Birth
28 May 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Mubing 8.1
Mubing (2023)
Ms. Incognito 7.7
Ms. Incognito (2025)
Connection 7.6
Connection (2024)

Filmography

Ms. Incognito 7.7
Ms. Incognito
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
Marry My Husband 7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Connection 7.6
Connection
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Mubing 8.1
Mubing
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2023, South Korea
Project Silence 5.8
Project Silence Talchul: Project Silence
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil 7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport, 2022, South Korea
Dr. Brain 6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Nobody Knows 7.6
Nobody Knows
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
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