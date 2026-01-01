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About
Filmography
Moon Seong-geun
Moon Seong-geun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moon Seong-geun
Moon Seong-geun
Moon Seong-geun
Date of Birth
28 May 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Mubing
(2023)
7.7
Ms. Incognito
(2025)
7.6
Connection
(2024)
Filmography
7.7
Ms. Incognito
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.6
Connection
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
8.1
Mubing
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2023, South Korea
5.8
Project Silence
Talchul: Project Silence
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport,
2022, South Korea
6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.6
Nobody Knows
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
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