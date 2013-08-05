The protagonist of the series "Good Doctor" is a guy named Park Shi-on, who suffers from autism. He often behaves like a ten-year-old child, but possesses a unique medical talent. Following his calling, Park Shi-on becomes a top-notch pediatrician. However, he still faces significant difficulties in his relationships with people. Chae Yun-so, a girl who also works in pediatric surgery, decided to dedicate her life to medicine back in school. The characters often find themselves in irresolvable conflicts.

