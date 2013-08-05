Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Good Doctor

Good Doctor (2013 - 2013)

Gut dakteo 18+
Production year 2013
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel KBS2
Runtime 23 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The protagonist of the series "Good Doctor" is a guy named Park Shi-on, who suffers from autism. He often behaves like a ten-year-old child, but possesses a unique medical talent. Following his calling, Park Shi-on becomes a top-notch pediatrician. However, he still faces significant difficulties in his relationships with people. Chae Yun-so, a girl who also works in pediatric surgery, decided to dedicate her life to medicine back in school. The characters often find themselves in irresolvable conflicts.
Cast
Kwak Do-won
Young-kwang Kim
Yoon Yoo-seon
Jeong Man-shik
Kim Min-seo
Kim Chang-wan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Good Doctor - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 20 episodes
 
Stills
