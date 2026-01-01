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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Ji-yeon
Lim Ji-yeon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Ji-yeon
Lim Ji-yeon
Lim Ji-yeon
Date of Birth
23 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Glory
(2022)
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
(2024)
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2015
2013
All
11
Films
4
TV Shows
7
Actress
11
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, South Korea
7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2025, South Korea
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.1
Revolver
Revolver
Crime, Drama
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
7
Gukminsahyeongtupyo
Horror, Thriller, Detective,
2023, South Korea
8
The Glory
Drama,
2022, South Korea
6.6
Rose Mansion
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2022, South Korea
6.4
Spiritwalker
Spiritwalker
Action, Fantasy
2020, South Korea
Welcome 2 Life
Drama, Fantasy,
2019, South Korea
6.1
The Treacherous
Gansin
Crime, Drama, History
2015, South Korea
6.4
Obsessed
Inganjungdok
Drama
2013, South Korea
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