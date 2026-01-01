Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lim Ji-yeon Lim Ji-yeon
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Ji-yeon

Lim Ji-yeon

Lim Ji-yeon

Date of Birth
23 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Glory 8.0
The Glory (2022)
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok (2024)
Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Royal Nemesis
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Nice to Not Meet You 7.1
Nice to Not Meet You
Comedy, Romantic, , 2025, South Korea
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
Revolver 7.1
Revolver Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Gukminsahyeongtupyo 7
Gukminsahyeongtupyo
Horror, Thriller, Detective, 2023, South Korea
The Glory 8
The Glory
Drama, 2022, South Korea
Rose Mansion 6.6
Rose Mansion
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2022, South Korea
Spiritwalker 6.4
Spiritwalker Spiritwalker
Action, Fantasy 2020, South Korea
Welcome 2 Life
Welcome 2 Life
Drama, Fantasy, 2019, South Korea
The Treacherous 6.1
The Treacherous Gansin
Crime, Drama, History 2015, South Korea
Obsessed 6.4
Obsessed Inganjungdok
Drama 2013, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more