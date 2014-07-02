Menu
Russian
Fated to Love You poster
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Fated to Love You

Fated to Love You (2014 - 2014)

Un-myeong-cheol-eom neol sa-rang-hae 18+
Production year 2014
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel MBC
Runtime 23 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

This is a story about a shy secretary who becomes pregnant by a wealthy and selfish man. The focus is on a young woman named Kim Mi-yeon. She works in an office and secretly longs for someone who is unworthy of her attention. Lee Gong is the heir to a huge fortune who dreams of marrying his first love. By chance, the main characters find themselves in the same bed one day. It would have been easier to apologize and forget about what happened, but the girl soon discovers that she is expecting a child...
Cast
Choi Woo-sik
Choi Woo-sik
Jang Hyuk
Jang Hyuk
Wang Ji-won
Na-ra Jang
Mi-do Lee
Wok-suk Song
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Fated to Love You - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 20 episodes
 
