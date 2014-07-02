This is a story about a shy secretary who becomes pregnant by a wealthy and selfish man. The focus is on a young woman named Kim Mi-yeon. She works in an office and secretly longs for someone who is unworthy of her attention. Lee Gong is the heir to a huge fortune who dreams of marrying his first love. By chance, the main characters find themselves in the same bed one day. It would have been easier to apologize and forget about what happened, but the girl soon discovers that she is expecting a child...

