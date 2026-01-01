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Filmography
Natalya Savinova
Natalya Savinova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Savinova
Natalya Savinova
Natalya Savinova
Date of Birth
13 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Skvoz rozovye ochki
(2023)
0.0
Temnoe proshloe
(2023)
0.0
Moya lyubimaya mishen
(2019)
Filmography
Sol po vkusu
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Skvoz rozovye ochki
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Temnoe proshloe
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Moya lyubimaya mishen
Romantic, Detective,
2019, Russia
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