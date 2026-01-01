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Natalya Savinova
Natalya Savinova Natalya Savinova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Savinova

Natalya Savinova

Natalya Savinova

Date of Birth
13 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress

Popular Films

Skvoz rozovye ochki 0.0
Skvoz rozovye ochki (2023)
Temnoe proshloe 0.0
Temnoe proshloe (2023)
Moya lyubimaya mishen 0.0
Moya lyubimaya mishen (2019)

Filmography

Sol po vkusu
Sol po vkusu
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Skvoz rozovye ochki
Skvoz rozovye ochki
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Temnoe proshloe
Temnoe proshloe
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Moya lyubimaya mishen
Moya lyubimaya mishen
Romantic, Detective, 2019, Russia
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