Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aljona Falalejeva
Aljona Falalejeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aljona Falalejeva
Aljona Falalejeva
Aljona Falalejeva
Date of Birth
8 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress
Popular Films
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
5.0
Porochnaya svyaz
(2024)
0.0
Temnoe proshloe
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2020
2007
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
Detektivnoye agentstvo «KHRUM». Chto sluchilos v Lukomorye?
Detektivnoye agentstvo «KHRUM». Chto sluchilos v Lukomorye?
Animation, Detective, Adventure, Children's, Family
2025, Russia
5
Porochnaya svyaz
Romantic
2024, Russia
Temnoe proshloe
Romantic
2023, Russia
Venec tvoreniya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
7
Cargo 200
Freight 200
Drama
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree