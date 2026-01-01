Menu
Aljona Falalejeva
Date of Birth
8 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Cargo 200 7.0
Cargo 200 (2007)
Porochnaya svyaz 5.0
Porochnaya svyaz (2024)
Temnoe proshloe 0.0
Temnoe proshloe (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Detektivnoye agentstvo «KHRUM». Chto sluchilos v Lukomorye?
Animation, Detective, Adventure, Children's, Family 2025, Russia
Porochnaya svyaz 5
Porochnaya svyaz
Romantic 2024, Russia
Temnoe proshloe
Temnoe proshloe
Romantic 2023, Russia
Venec tvoreniya
Venec tvoreniya
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Cargo 200 7
Cargo 200 Freight 200
Drama 2007, Russia
