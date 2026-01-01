Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Vzmetnev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Vzmetnev

Aleksandr Vzmetnev

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Slishkom krasivaya zhena 0.0
Slishkom krasivaya zhena (2015)
Zamuzh po raschetu 0.0
Zamuzh po raschetu (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zamuzh po raschetu
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Slishkom krasivaya zhena
Slishkom krasivaya zhena
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more