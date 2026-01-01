Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Vzmetnev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Vzmetnev
Aleksandr Vzmetnev
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Slishkom krasivaya zhena
(2015)
0.0
Zamuzh po raschetu
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2015
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Slishkom krasivaya zhena
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree