Matvey Zubalevich
Matvey Zubalevich
Matvey Zubalevich
Date of Birth
12 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Nerozhdennaya
(2024)
7.5
Zelenyy mer
(2021)
6.2
Ya vse tobі dovedu
(2019)
Filmography
16
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Ya zhivu dlya tebya
Romantic
2025, Russia
Cvety zhizni
Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
7.6
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery
2024, Russia
5.4
Molot vedm
Fantasy
2024, Russia
2.4
Мой любимый чемпион
Мой любимый чемпион
Adventure, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama
2023, Russia
Molodezhka. 10 let
Reality-TV
2023, Russia
6.1
YA khochu! YA budu!
YA khochu! YA budu!
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Ya slezhu za toboy
Comedy
2022, Russia
7.5
Zelenyy mer
Drama, Comedy
2021, Russia
5.2
Dzhigalou
Dzhigalou
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Ya vse tobі dovedu
Drama, Detective
2019, Ukraine
Groggi
Drama, Sport
2016, Russia
5.5
Psikhi
Psikhi
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
3.7
Nadezhda
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
4.4
The Ship
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, Russia
5.3
Odnazhdy i navsegda
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.1
Posledneye Leto
Posledneye Leto
Drama
2013, Russia
5.8
Vremya lyubit
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
4.4
Derzkie dni
Derzkie dni
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2007, Russia
