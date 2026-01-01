Menu
Matvey Zubalevich
Date of Birth
12 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Nerozhdennaya 7.6
Nerozhdennaya (2024)
Zelenyy mer 7.5
Zelenyy mer (2021)
Ya vse tobі dovedu 6.2
Ya vse tobі dovedu (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Ya zhivu dlya tebya
Romantic 2025, Russia
Cvety zhizni
Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
Nerozhdennaya 7.6
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery 2024, Russia
Molot vedm 5.4
Fantasy 2024, Russia
Мой любимый чемпион 2.4
Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama 2023, Russia
Molodezhka. 10 let
Reality-TV 2023, Russia
YA khochu! YA budu! 6.1
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Ya slezhu za toboy 6
Comedy 2022, Russia
Zelenyy mer 7.5
Drama, Comedy 2021, Russia
Dzhigalou 5.2
Comedy 2021, Russia
Ya vse tobі dovedu 6.2
Drama, Detective 2019, Ukraine
Groggi
Drama, Sport 2016, Russia
Psikhi 5.5
Drama 2015, Russia
Nadezhda 3.7
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
The Ship 4.4
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, Russia
Odnazhdy i navsegda 5.3
Romantic 2013, Russia
Posledneye Leto 5.1
Drama 2013, Russia
Vremya lyubit 5.8
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Derzkie dni 4.4
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2007, Russia
