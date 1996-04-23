Menu
Mariya Svirid
Date of Birth
23 April 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Up in the Sky 7.5
Up in the Sky (2021)
Chuzhoy ded 5.7
Chuzhoy ded (2017)
99% Alive 4.1
99% Alive (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zamuzh po raschetu
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Up in the Sky 7.5
Up in the Sky
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Live Bomb
Live Bomb
Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Zinka-moskvichka
Zinka-moskvichka
Romantic 2018, Russia
99% Alive 4.1
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Chuzhoy ded 5.7
Chuzhoy ded Chuzhoy ded
Drama 2017, Russia
