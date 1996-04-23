Mariya Svirid

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
23 April 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Up in the Sky
(2021)
5.7
Chuzhoy ded
(2017)
4.1
99% Alive
(2018)
Filmography
Zamuzh po raschetu
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
7.5
Up in the Sky
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Live Bomb
Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
Zinka-moskvichka
Romantic
2018, Russia
4.1
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
5.7
Chuzhoy ded
Chuzhoy ded
Drama
2017, Russia
